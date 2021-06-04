Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $5,619,100.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

