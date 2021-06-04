Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CAO Sells $61,370.46 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

