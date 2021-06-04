Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $20,468.03 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84.

Shares of NTGR opened at $38.26 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.