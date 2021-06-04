Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells $309,408.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ROLL stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.37.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.