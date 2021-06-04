Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells $309,408.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROLL stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $29,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

