Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $181,655.15 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,469.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

