Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEM opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Select Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

