Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,725.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $45.60 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

