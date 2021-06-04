Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 7,511,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,021. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.