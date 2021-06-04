Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth about $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

