Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 9,562 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44.

TVTX opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $866.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

