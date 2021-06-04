Insider Selling: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,494. The stock has a market cap of $542.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
