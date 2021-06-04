Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $69,046.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

Yext stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.