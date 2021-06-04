Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NSP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 154,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

