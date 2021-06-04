Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $263.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,029.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,482,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

