Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.