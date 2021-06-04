Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.67 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

