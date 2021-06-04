Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 86.2% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $494.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

