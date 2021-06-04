Interactive Financial Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

