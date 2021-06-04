Interactive Financial Advisors Has $403,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

