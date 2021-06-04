Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 222 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $127.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

