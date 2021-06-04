Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

