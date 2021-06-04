InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.32.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.