International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.55 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

