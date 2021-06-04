International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.44. 15,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

