International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) versus Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Financial Review

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.62 -$7.91 billion ($7.00) -0.79 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.07 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Thai Airways International Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 3 13 0 2.61 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group -45.00% -103.79% -11.74% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

