Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $505.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $450.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $451.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

