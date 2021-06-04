Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
