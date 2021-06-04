Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000.

CQQQ stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

