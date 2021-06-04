Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

