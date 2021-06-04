Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

