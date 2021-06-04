Invesque’s (MHIVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.40 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Invesque in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98. Invesque has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

