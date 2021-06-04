Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 312.50 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 312.20 ($4.08), with a volume of 831015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.40 ($3.99).

The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

