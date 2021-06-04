Investors Buy Large Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 call options.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the period.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,217. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

