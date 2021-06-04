Investors Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,006 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,668% compared to the average volume of 962 put options.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

