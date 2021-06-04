Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85. Investors Title has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $194.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

