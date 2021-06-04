iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.