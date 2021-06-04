iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 692,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490,216. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

