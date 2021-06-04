iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 666.6% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 802,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,912,281. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

