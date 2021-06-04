iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.77. 12,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

