iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,289. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

