iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.31. 61,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,367. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

