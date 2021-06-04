iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $420.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

