iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $423.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

