iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

IVE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $150.90. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,597. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

