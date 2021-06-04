iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

