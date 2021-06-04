J2 Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,062 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,904% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in J2 Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000.

Shares of JCOM opened at $126.93 on Friday. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

