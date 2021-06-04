Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Sells £284,000 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £327.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

