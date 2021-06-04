Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Sells £284,000 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) insider Robert Lambert sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £284,000 ($371,047.82).

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £327.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.