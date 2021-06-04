James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,833,470.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37.

FUL stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

