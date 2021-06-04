Jane Huang Sells 540 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $349.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.21. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. HSBC raised their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.