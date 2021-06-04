JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on JCDXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$29.94 during midday trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

